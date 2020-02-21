|
Donald W. Leonard Donald W. Leonard, 76, passed away February 11, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. He was born September 27, 1943 to Leo and Albina Leonard in Rolette, N.D. A resident of Lacey, Wash. for 15 years, he also lived in Sammamish, Wash. Don graduated from Rolette School in 1961, and from Seattle Pacific University. He served in the U.S Army from April 16, 1964 to April 12, 1966, and earned the rank of SPC E-4. He was awarded a purple heart, a Vietnam service medal, and good conduct medal. He was a member of Redmond 2995. Don was married to Margarette Rolston on August 19, 1967 to December 31, 1985. He later married Diane Olsen on November 15, 1986 in Redmond, Wash. Professionally, Don worked in Accounting for Puget Power (1972-1995). He was a "numbers guy" and a great jokester. He loved traveling, collecting coins, reading, and cooking. He also enjoyed watching his grandkids grow up. Don is survived by his wife, Diane Leonard of Lacey; son, Kyle Leonard; daughters, Brenda Leonard, and Jennifer Foulkes; grandchildren, Summer Leonard, Ethan, Zach and Josh Leonard; mother, Albina Warp; brother, Terry Leonard; sisters, Darlene Howard, Laurel Ann Jasinki, Kari Jo Patterson, and Kathy Sardinha. He was predeceased by his father, Leo Leonard; and brother, Tom Leonard. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98042. Memorial donations may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation, PO Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 21, 2020