Donelle Deuel Donelle Leslie Deuel was born in Seattle, Washington on August 27th, 1947. Donelle passed away on July 10th, 2020 in Lacey, Washington. Donelle was an event coordinator as well as a music and film director in early years of her life before her retirement. She enjoyed playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. Donelle is survived by her husband Kevin Casey, her brothers Jody Deuel, Scott Deuel and her sister Sandy Peeden as well as one grandson, Cody. Donelle's ashes will be spread at a later date at Mount Rainier.



