Donna Jean (Isaacson) Wiest Donna Wiest, 92 began her journey to Heaven after a battle with Vascular Dementia on Mother's Day May 10, 2020, at her home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born October 9th l927 in Olympia to Vera (McCoy) and Torrey Isaacson. She was an only child until 1948 when her brother Terry Isaacson was born. Donna was an original "Oly Girl" and all of Olympia was her playground with her cousins Dorothy Cheatham and Chet Breuer. She went to Lincoln Grade School and graduated from Olympia High School in 1946. She was a majorette in high school and an excellent ice skater. Ice skating led her to meet handsome Joe Wiest from Grand Rapids, Michigan at a local ice rink. Joe was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington at the time. They married December 14th 1946 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 14th 2006. Joe passed away 16 days later on December 30th 2006. In 1947, Donna and Joe both became employed by Irving Lassen and worked for him until his passing in 1973. Donna and Joe purchased Lassen Electric from Irv's Estate; it has been owned and operated since by the Wiest Family. Donna was a savvy, hardworking business woman. She truly loved being an Electrical Contractor. Donna was still going into work in her eighties; it kept her mind sharp and body healthy. Donna and Joe's travels included cruises to the Panama Canal, the Hawaiian Islands and Alaska. Many trips back to Joe's home state of Michigan as well as a trip or two to Mexico and Kauai created wonderful memories. Over the years, Donna was involved in the Griffin School Community, Zonta, and 4-H with the kids. Joe and Donna enjoyed yachting spending time on their boat "The Spiffy Lady". They were members of The Olympia Yacht Club for 15 years. They also loved to dance and it sure showed! Donna loved all animals, especially dogs, and spending her last years with her Springer Spaniel "Mr. Wilson". Donna loved to garden. She grew flowers, vegetables and palm trees! Donna loved to entertain at her home that Joe and Donna built together in the 1960's in the Hunter Point area on Puget Sound. She loved the bay. Donna lived at their home until her passing. Donna was beautiful, smart, witty, wise, outgoing, classy, feisty, and easy to talk to. Donna always made people feel welcome in her home and she loved her family fiercely. Donna and Joe were members of St. Michaels Catholic Church since 1946. Donna is survived by daughter Deborah (Wiest) Kaufman (Tim), granddaughter Meagan (Kaufman) Young (Kyle) Great-grandson Treston Young and Great-granddaughter Sawyer Jean Young Daughter JoAnn (Jo) Wiest and grandson Ricky Smith Son Robert (Bob) Wiest and grandson Josh Wiest Brother Terry (Sonja) Isaacson and their children and grandchildren in the greater Michigan area Joe's brother Robert (Kathy) Wiest and Joe's sister Delores (Wiest) Falicki, and many nieces and nephews. Us kids were so blessed to have been raised by such an amazing woman and our childhood was truly magical. A Celebration of her life is planned for the future, and a memorial mass at St. Michaels Church when allowed. Peace be with you Mom, now and forever. Amen. Donations may be made to the Thurston County Humane Society or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.



