Donna Lou Kitsch (Lund) Donna Lou Lund was born on February 10, 1933 in Warren, Oregon to George and Onita Fay (Knorr) Lund. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at home in the loving care of her Grand Niece Meagan Gleason (Samulenok), surrounded by her loving sons and family. Donna lived her childhood days in Warren, St. Helens and Portland, Oregon. Her favorite past time as a child was spending time with her Grandparents in Scappoose. In the good old days, starting at about the age of 6, her mom would put her on the Greyhound bus (by herself) in Portland, and the bus driver would drop her off in Scappoose where she was met by her Grandmother and Grandfather. Donna Lou was an exceptional student. She excelled in Math, Accounting and Homemaking, graduating from Roosevelt High School in Portland in 1949. By the time Donna graduated High School she had saved up enough money to by her Chevrolet and headed east, she ended up in Devils Lake ND and was befriend by Marge Bye (Big Marge) and Marge Ertmann Wallander (Little Marge). Donna had a job at the Five and Dime in downtown Devils Lake. Conveniently located close to her apartment and The Lake Movie theater, this is where she would meet the man of dreams. Glen worked taking tickets at the movie theater and is where they would fall in love. After Dad returned from Korea, he proposed to the love of his life Donna Lou Lund. They were married in Scappoose, Oregon and spent a wonderful, loving and passionate 61 1/2 years together. In the last months of her life, she spoke many times about how Glean had spent every day of their life together courting her and how lucky she was to have him. In their early years Donna took care of her husband and growing family, providing the most wonderful childhood to us boys that one could ever imagine. Her greatest pride and joy was taking care of her two boys David James and Gary Odin. This love and care continued her entire life, as everyone knows a mother's love is eternal. Mom was wonderful room mother and supporter, known to many kids and teachers in the North Thurston School District. Along with taking care of the family, Mom was a great supporter/member of the Orthopedic Guild and member of the Hoot Owls (bowling team) and a great Accountant. In 1988, the next wonderful chapter of love started to arrive in the form of grandchildren; Ashlee, Cody Carli and Averi and great grandchildren Logan, Colton and soon to be Lincoln. After their retirement Mom and Dad went on to their second career as Tour Hosts for Discovery Tours. There, they had a magnificent second career traveling all over North America providing the best in travel experiences. To round out her life and commitment to the benefit of many she served the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Olympia Lodge board as a trusted bookkeeper for many years. Donna is preceded in death by her loving Husband of 61 1/2 years Glen. Grandmother and Grandfather, Tillie Anne Davis and James Monroe Knorr, her Mother and Father, George and Onita (Knorr) Lund, Step Father Joe Henry, her brothers Eugene and Douglas. She is survived by her son's David and Gary. David's wife Elisabeth (Teberg), granddaughters and partners Carli (Kitsch) and Aaron Crumb, and Averi Kitsch and Megan Sanders. Gary's wife Mary Sue (Markham), granddaughter Ashlee and Sam (Alexander), great grandsons Logan and Lincoln, grandson Cody and Corinne Doughton (Fiancée). All being the love of her life. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Kitsch Family home at 8115 Walnut Rd NE on Johnson Point, December 15, 2019 starting at 1PM, everyone is welcome to come join the family to celebrate Donna's life.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 1, 2019