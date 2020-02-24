|
Donna M. Brown Donna (Woolery) Brown was born May 4, 1932 to Irene Woolery (Roberts) and Clyde Woolery in Tacoma, WA. She was the seventh child of her family of eight siblings. She graduated from Visitation Villa High School in 1950. She passed away February 14, 2020. She met the light of her life, A. John Brown, at a high school dance. They married in 1952. They had ten children. Donna was a stay at home mom, the hardest job in the world. Later as the kids grew up, she worked at Sears in the financial department. She was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her husband, and six children: Stephen, Paul, David, Matthew, Timothy, and Victoria. Donna never felt sorry for herself, she just put it in God's hands. Her two oldest grandchildren also passed away: Christopher Vernon and Katie Vernon Ahrens. Donna is survived by her remaining children including Johanna Schmidt (Dan), Rebecca Probst, Jennifer Johnson, and Vincent Brown (Liz). She is survived by fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. The funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey, WA on March 19, 2020 at 9:00 am. The rosary will be said at 8:30 am on the same day.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2020