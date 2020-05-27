Donna Rae Coulson August 19, 1939 May 22, 2020 Donna Rae Coulson was born in Mineral, Washington on August 19, 1939 to Earven and Ruby Garlinghouse. She passed away May 22, 2020 due to complications from heart surgery. She leaves behind husband Ronald Coulson, son Charles Keitzman Jr., daughters Jennifer Keitzman and Laura Johnson (husband Larry), sisters Ina Mosher, Darlene Holder, and Ruby Clements. Six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Stepchildren Robert Coulson, Paula Sanchez, Darcie Price and Jeremy Coulson. Donna attended Willits High School in Willits, CA and later Olympia Vocational Technical Institute. She worked for Washington State Legislative Information Services, owned and operated Acme Upholstery with late husband Ward Halfacre, and worked at Tenino Chiropractic with husband Dr. Ronald Coulson until retirement. Donna exuded confidence, wit, and grace. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, music, cooking, sewing in her earlier years and spending time with her family. She had an amazing spirit and an unwavering love and support for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Due to current community concerns private services will be limited to immediate family only under the direction of Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Tumwater, WA.



