Dorene Ann Naccarato Dorene Ann Naccarato, 82, of Olympia, passed away on September 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, Montana to Wilfred and Norma LaFond. Dorene was one of ten children. The family moved to Olympia where Dorene graduated from Olympia High School in 1956, Dorene married Patrick Naccarato, on May 5, 1956 at St. Michael's Church. They raised five children; James, Beth, Ruth, Amy, one other child. Dorene is described as loving, caring, kind, tender, special, nurturing and welcoming. Her most cherished role in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorene is survived by her husband, Pat, of 63 years, five children, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and eight siblings. A Memorial mass will be held 12:00pm September 1"3, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1208 11th Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98502.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019