Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Bostic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jean Bostic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jean Bostic Obituary
Doris Jean Bostic Doris Jean Bostic, nee Baugher, 91, passed away November 22nd, 2019, at her home in DuPont, WA with family by her side. Doris was born December 24th, 1927, in Olympia, WA. Her mother, Ruby Boone, was the youngest of 20 children and the pioneer family of Olympia. Doris and her ex-husband raised their three children in beautiful Huntington Beach, California. They enjoyed beach outings, campfires at night, and Grunion runs. Doris attended Golden West College in Westminster and graduated with a B.S. in Nursing. Doris married Richard H. Bostic on April 17, 1970. Their love started on the dance floor and they kept their love alive to the beat of Frank Sinatra for over 50 years. Doris loved watching her many grandchildren grow and enjoyed any time she could spend with them. She made many dear friends at Patriots Landing and loved the community and celebrations they all shared. Her family fondly remembers Doris's love of cooking, dancing, and singing. Doris is survived by her loving husband Richard H. Bostic of 49 years; her children, Elizabeth (Harold) Doty, Arizona; James (Beth) Young, Washington; Katherine (William) Blume, Tennessee; and stepchildren, Kathleen (Andre) Cardenas and Michael Bostic. Doris is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Earle and Ruby Baugher, sister Linda Tomlinson, stepdaughter Brandi Summer, baby grandson Jeffery, and baby granddaughter Joliene. A celebration of life for Doris will be held at a later date to be determined. Full obituary available online at americanmemorial.org
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -