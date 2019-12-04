|
|
Doris Jean Bostic Doris Jean Bostic, nee Baugher, 91, passed away November 22nd, 2019, at her home in DuPont, WA with family by her side. Doris was born December 24th, 1927, in Olympia, WA. Her mother, Ruby Boone, was the youngest of 20 children and the pioneer family of Olympia. Doris and her ex-husband raised their three children in beautiful Huntington Beach, California. They enjoyed beach outings, campfires at night, and Grunion runs. Doris attended Golden West College in Westminster and graduated with a B.S. in Nursing. Doris married Richard H. Bostic on April 17, 1970. Their love started on the dance floor and they kept their love alive to the beat of Frank Sinatra for over 50 years. Doris loved watching her many grandchildren grow and enjoyed any time she could spend with them. She made many dear friends at Patriots Landing and loved the community and celebrations they all shared. Her family fondly remembers Doris's love of cooking, dancing, and singing. Doris is survived by her loving husband Richard H. Bostic of 49 years; her children, Elizabeth (Harold) Doty, Arizona; James (Beth) Young, Washington; Katherine (William) Blume, Tennessee; and stepchildren, Kathleen (Andre) Cardenas and Michael Bostic. Doris is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Earle and Ruby Baugher, sister Linda Tomlinson, stepdaughter Brandi Summer, baby grandson Jeffery, and baby granddaughter Joliene. A celebration of life for Doris will be held at a later date to be determined. Full obituary available online at americanmemorial.org
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 4, 2019