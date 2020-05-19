Doris May Lohrengel Doris May Lohrengel diedpeacefullyonMay 13at the age of86. Dorisis survived byher husband, Joseph; children, Kathy and husband Mike of Yakima, Steven and wife Mary, and David of Olympia. Two granddaughters, Molly and husband Ysmael, Rachel and husband Scott, and three great grandchildren, Antonio, Lucas and Saralynn. Doris is preceded in death byher parents and her sister Vicki Hare. Doriswas born onOctober 21, 1933inOlympia, WashingtontoCharles and Ailene Joslin. She grew up on Schneiders Prairie, attended St. Michaels and Griffin Grade Schools. She graduated fromOlympia High School in1952.Doris spent a good deal of time working and helping in her Dad's grocery store in Tumwater. ShemarriedJoseph, her high school sweetheartin 1953. She worked full time raising a family and part time working for South Sound Radiology. Doriswas accomplished atsewingand was a member of the quilt club. Doris and Joe were active members in the Gold Wing club,Doris spent many hours on the back of the bike as they toured the countryside, made many friends, participated and socialized with the club. Doris was a lifelong resident of Tumwater, loved the community, the parades, and had many lunches with friends at the community center. A family graveside funeral will be heldatMills and Mills in Tumwater. A celebration of life will be scheduled later when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send donations tothe charity of your choice.
Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2020.