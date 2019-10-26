|
Dorothy Misterek Dorothy Emma Misterek passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash., finishing her earthly journey as a loving, faithful servant of the Lord. She was wife to Wally for 62 years, mother of 6, grandma and great-grandma of 20, and a blessing to many. She was blessed to celebrate her 90th birthday surrounded by loved ones last winter. Dorothy was born Feb. 10, 1929, to the Rev. Walter and Helen Leininger in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, Canada, the oldest of five children. She attended small town and country schools in North Dakota, then studied at Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. She taught elementary grades in Michigan and Indianapolis before starting her adventure as a Lutheran pastor's wife and ministry partner. She met Wallace Misterek while he was serving as a vicar in North Dakota. He wooed her with a motorcycle ride at a church picnic. They married in Kensal, N.D., on June 17, 1951. After Wally's ordination, they followed the Lord's call to Van Nuys and San Diego, Calif., Joliet, Ill., Warrensburg, Mo., Olympia and Yakima, Wash. They served Trinity Lutheran Church in Olympia from 1972 to 1985. Seeking new challenges after raising a family, Dorothy worked as a medical transcriptionist in Olympia and as a senior companion coordinator in Yakima. In 1993, Dorothy and Wally retired to Gresham, Ore, where they were involved in Latina ministry, and went to Alaska four times to fill pastoral vacancies and mission work. They also enjoyed the theater, parks and concerts in retirement. All her life, Dorothy loved to sing a joyful noise with church and community choirs. She was known for her green thumb and loved to be outside, whether camping, hiking, paddling with a dragon boat team, preparing a picnic or walking their dog. She had a strong connection to nature, drawn to the ocean, lighthouses and mountains. Dorothy took great care of her family, hosted gatherings and loved to try new recipes. In later years she smiled and chuckled to "I Love Lucy" reruns. Dorothy loved to travel, and bucket list destinations included Hawaii, Australia, Europe and the Holy Land, as well as a cross country trip in their little camper, "The Dolphin." Spending time with grandchildren and attending their events also gave her pride and joy. She faithfully prayed for her family, and showed love by sending cards and notes, her mind sharp to the end. She was preceded in death by her dear Wally and her three sisters, Lois, Rose Marie and Estelle. She is survived by her six children, Paul (Maureen) of Phoenix, Ariz.; David (Mari) of Gig Harbor, Wash.; Rachel (Doug) Hovde, of Oakesdale, Wash.; Tim, of Phoenix; Debbie Misterek Adams, of La Center, Wash.; and Matt (Kari), of Gig Harbor; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her "little brother Bobby," of St. Paul, Minn. A celebration of life will be held Nov.9 at 1 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1440 SE 182nd Ave., Portland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Ascension Lutheran building fund, 1440 SE 182nd Ave., Portland, Ore., 97233
