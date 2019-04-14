|
|
Dorothy Hillier Dorothy Jean Gray Hillier (Doss), 94, passed peacefully on March 31, 2019 in Olympia, WA. She was born to Lucian A. and Mary Katherine (Morrissey) Gray on January 25, 1925 in Nespelem, WA. After graduating from high school (1943), she received her RN degree (1947) from Spokane's Sacred Heart School of Nursing. In 1948, she married Thomas William Hillier in Spokane, where they resided until a move took the family to Olympia in 1954. Their eight children were raised in Olympia, and Dorothy continued her nursing career at Olympia's St. Peter Hospital and at North Thurston Public Schools. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, 12:00 noon at St. Michael Catholic Church in Olympia. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tumwater. For the full obituary or to share memories, go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019