Dorothy Kane
1946 - 2020
Dorothy Kane
October 14, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Dorothy Kane, 74, passed away October 14, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. She was born February 23, 1946, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1964 from Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen, Washington, and attended Washington State University from September 1965 through June 1966.
Dorothy married Michael T. Kane on January 3, 1967, in Olympia.
She had outstanding accounting skills, and enjoyed working for the State of Washington. She worked for several agencies, including the State Treasurer's Office; Department of Social and Health Services; Department of Game, Fisheries and Wildlife from 1970 to 1995. She was intelligent, strong-willed and extremely well organized. She also was caring, loving, generous, and had many skills, including cross-stitching and decorating. Dorothy was a very good cook, and she loved to pass on recipes from her mother and grandmother. She loved Seahawks and Steelers football, Mariners baseball, and collected candles and Boyd's Bears. Dorothy was a very good, kind person. She loved her family, and they love and miss her deeply.
Dorothy is survived by her husband; sons, Joseph M. Kane and Joshua M. Kane; daughter, Kelly M. Kane; two grandchildren; and brothers, William Hubbard and Cal Hubbard, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Forest and Helen (Jez) Hubbard.
Memorial donations may be made to a local Kidney Foundation, ASPCA, St. Jude, or the Shriners.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in The Olympian on Oct. 25, 2020.
