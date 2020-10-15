Dorothy Rose Deans

October 6, 1934 - October 9, 2020

Olympia, Washington - On Friday, October 9, 2020, Dorothy Rose Deans, loving mother of eight children, passed away at the age of 86.

Dorothy was born on October 6, 1934 in Fruitland, Idaho to Richard and Nellie Reed. On October 5, 1950, she married Julian Deans. They raised eight children, Kenneth, Robert, Diane, David, Julian, Daniel, Thomas, and Marie. She is survived by her sister Shirley Spain, brothers Jim and Ted Reed, numerous grand and great grandchildren.

She was a stay at home mom. After the children left home she worked doing elder home care. They liked her so much they always wanted her to have a cup of coffee with them before she left.

When she retired Dorothy became a world traveler. She took motor home trips across the US and Canada and took many cruises seeing much of Europe and South America. She loved returning home to tell her children about her travels, show them pictures and give them souvenirs from her trips.

What she loved most was spending time with her children. She was always coming up with reasons for us to have a family get together.

She was a strong Christian and attended Emanuel Bible Fellowship church in Olympia, Washington. Wherever she lived she always found a bible study to attend.

A private funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Forest Memorial Gardens in Lacey Washington. Flowers may be sent to 129 Vista View Ct., Shelton, Washington.





