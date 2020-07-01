Dorothy Verene Mehaffey Dorothy Verene Mehaffey died peacefully at home on June 5th, 2020 with her daughter Susan beside her. Dorothy was a known for her dry sense of humor as well as for her love of animals, a great book, political news, the stock market report, and a good party. A keen golfer, she was a member of the Olympia Country & Golf Club for decades. She was also a proud member of the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation. She was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on June 24, 1927 and grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1950 and lived in California and Washington for most of her life, returning to Canada to live from 1971 to 1980. In California, she headed up her own insulation contracting business, Nestor Insulation, and was known as an astute business person. She married three times but wanted all to know that she did not marry the love of her life, a man she spent many years loving and being loved by. She often said, "I've had a good life!" She is mourned by many friends and family and survived by daughters Susan Thomasson, Kathleen Nestor Groves, and Theo Nestor as well as grandchildren Jonah and Nicholas Martin, Hamish, Kate, and Kerry Mehaffey, and Elizabeth and Grace Turnell; great grandchildren R J, Jared, Shawn and Aaron Martin; and granddaughter-in-law Judith Martin. On August 1 the OUUC will hold an online service commemorating Dorothy's life at 3pm. Info here: https://www.ouuc.org/
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 1, 2020.