Douglas Scott Pierce Mr. Douglas Scott Pierce died peacefully at his home on July 29, 2019 in Olympia, WA at the age of 58. Doug is survived by his parents, Ron and Judy Pierce, Aunt Marian Graham, Uncle Jim Pierce, Aunt Carol Lundbom (Tom), siblings Kevin Pierce (Kairie) and Wendi Hill (Clay), and several nieces and nephews. Doug was born on March 15, 1961 in Olympia. He was an accomplished athlete at Capital High School, earning state titles in Wrestling and winning the 1979 AA state baseball championships. He proceeded to attend Washington State University, graduating in 1984 with a degree in computer science. After returning home to Olympia, Doug worked for over a decade at the Washington State Department of Licensing as a computer programmer. He later entered the private sector working as IT consultant for many years before eventually starting a medical billing service. Doug was a prolific snow and water skier and spent much of his life enjoying the Cascade mountain slopes and waterways of Puget Sound. He was a witty, dedicated individual who loved animals and was passionate about rescuing dogs and training them successfully. He spent many of his later years riding horses and working at both his own and others' ranches. His last few years were tragically impacted by a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, coupled with a 15-year battle of Diabetes. He worked hard to overcome the debilitating limitations imposed by these diseases through a number of therapies, making great improvements in both his mental and physical condition. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00PM, August 21, 2019 at Burfoot Park, Main Shelter, in Olympia, WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doug's life. In lieu of gifts, please send donations to your local animal shelter or to HeartStrides Therapeutic Riding at 3500 85th Ln SW, Olympia, WA 98512.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 11, 2019