Dwight Lawrence Bergstrom Dwight Lawrence Bergstrom, 89, of Quincy and former resident of Omak, WA and Lacy, WA passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Dwight is survived by his wife Patricia of 68 years, his 4 children, Allison (Ray) Prentice of Moses Lake, Karen (Wes) Kooy of Quincy, Donald (Nora Rutledge) Bergstrom of Columbia Falls, MT and Scott Bergstrom of Lacey, WA, 13 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren Siblings, Mildred Reich, Eleanor (Watts) Hamman, Zella Pfitzer all of CA, Amy Gerla of ID, Jeanette Parks of Maryland and Phillip Bergstrom of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Renee Bergstrom, siblings, John, Roger, Violet, Luman, Donald and Archie. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 4, 2019
