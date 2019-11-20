|
|
Earl William Graves, a U.S. Navy commander and a systems analyst who worked through the rise of the computer age, died suddenly from an aneurysm on Oct. 17, 2019. He was 92.
Earl was born in Hoquiam, Wash., on July 28, 1927, to Henry and Laura Graves. He grew up during the Great Depression in Southern California and later the Puget Sound area. His father sent him and his sister, Katherine, to Livingston, Mont., after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941. Earl returned six months later and attended high school in Bremerton and later at South Kitsap High in Port Orchard.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II and served in Japan during the U.S. occupation. He married Lola Olson, a Bremerton high classmate, and built a career in the Navy. He climbed the ranks to become the youngest chief in the Navy and eventually a lieutenant commander. He worked in supplies and said one of his most rewarding projects was leading the dramatic transformation of substandard food services on the USS Fulton -- a 600-crew submarine tender based in New London, Ct. -- into a first-rate food program.
Earl retired from the Navy in 1970 and became a systems analyst for social service systems in Utah and Colorado. He later worked for David Barbee, an education consultant who became a lifelong friend. David called Earl “the best systems person I ever met.” Their company designed training programs for many states, the federal government and Saudi Arabia.
Earl spent his early retirement years in Olympia, where, after multiple marriages, he met Lucille Nelson in 1995. They moved to California’s Bay Area six years ago and settled in the Acacia Creek retirement complex in Union City.
Driven by his sharp mind and extraordinary curiosity, Earl explored most of the world’s continents, read widely and pursued broad interests, including sports, politics, jazz and Christianity’s early history. He analyzed education systems in Saudi Arabia, hosted a television show in Adak, Alaska; wrote software for the Orofino Police Department in Idaho, and fished commercially for salmon in Alaska. He boxed in the Navy, raced jalopy cars, played clarinet in a jazz band, raised tropical fish, hunted ducks, and enjoyed cooking. He cruised the Panama Canal, toured Kenya on a safari and called New Zealand one of his favorite countries.
He was preceded in death in 1996 by his first wife, Lola Olson Raab, and is survived by their four children: Jack Graves, Vancouver, Wash.; Bill Graves, Beaverton, Ore.; Douglas Graves, Caldwell, Idaho; and Jill Cain, Belfair, Wash. In addition, he is survived by children Eric Graves of Petaling Jaya Selangor, Malaysia; Leslie McCarthy of Geneva, Ill.; and Wayne Rothwell of Pembroke Mass.; 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. His wife Lucille of Union City also survives him.
Earl’s ashes were scattered at sea. A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m., Nov. 23, at Acacia Creek, 34400A Mission Blvd., Union City, Calif.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 20, 2019