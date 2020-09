Earline Miller Earline Miller was born in Eaton CO on Dec 18, 1932 and passed into the arms of Jesus from her daughter's home near Lacey, WA on Aug 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Tom) Deering and Karen (Larry) Slade, son Ray (Cheryl) Miller, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Tumwater at 1:00PM on Saturday, Sept 12th. A full obituary can be seen at www.funeralalternatives.org