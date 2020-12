Or Copy this URL to Share

Earnest Eugene Hampton

September 30, 2020

Olympia , Washington - Earnest passed away after a lengthy and age related illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Lyle Lillian and his daughter Jacqueline (Jackie) Meyer. He is survived by his daughter, Annette. Son, Anthony (Tony). His Grandchildren; Leta Meyer, Cyrus Aman, Elton Hampton & Shawn Hampton and his niece Linda Jackson Rodriguez.





