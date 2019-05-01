Edean Berglund Edean Berglund passed away on April 11, 2019, in Billings. She was born on June 4, 1951, in Havre. She grew up on the family farm west of Big Sandy with her parents Dorothy and Alf Berglund and sister Barbara. Edean lovingly teased Barb as being "the good sister" and then smiled. Regardless of where Edean lived and life led her, Barb was her truest source of friendship, support, and love. Edean lived in Olympia, Washington, for 30 years, but in 2012, due to declining health, she moved to Morningstar Senior Living in Billings to be near her sister. Edean attended Lincoln School, a one-room school near the Berglund farm, for grades 1 through 8, graduating from Big Sandy High School in 1969. After one year at Montana State University-Bozeman, she completed a history degree in 1973 from Augsburg College in Minneapolis. Guided by her love of books and science, in 1977, Edean earned a master's degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in library science, specializing in medicine. Edean is survived by sister Barbara Berglund of Billings and many friends and relatives. Special thanks for the staff of Morningstar and Stillwater Hospice for their kind and patient care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jeff Reichelt Library or Christ Lutheran Church, both of Big Sandy or to the . Cremation has taken place and a graveside memorial service and interment of ashes will be held in early June at the Kenilworth Cemetery west of Big Sandy. Arrangements are in the care of Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory. To see full obituary, visit michelottisawyers.com. Published in The Olympian on May 1, 2019