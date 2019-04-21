Edmund Roloff Edmund Erwin Roloff left his earthly home in Olympia, Washington, on April 12, 2019 to be with his Lord. Ed was born February 22, 1920 to Fred and Emma Roloff in Ralston, Washington. The family moved to Olympia and settled in Gull Harbor in 1927. Ed graduated from Olympia High School in 1939, and joined the U.S. Air Force. He was with the 2nd Air Division of the 8th Air Force Heavy Bombers, based in England. He flew more than 30 missions over occupied Europe on a B-24 Liberator bomber as a top turret gunner. His claim to fame was flying with Jimmy Stewart! Ed married the love of his life, Sue Anne, on October 17, 1944 in Vancouver, Washington. She was an aluminum welder and riveter on bombers during World War II. Together they attended the annual Air Force Heavy Bomber reunions, which were held in a different location every year. Ed was very proud of his time spent in the Air Force, and loved to tell the stories of those days. After the service, Ed did aerial crop dusting for a number of years. He also had a used car lot, Roloff Motors, at 710 State Street in Olympia, and worked for the Thurston County Auditor's Office. Ed is survived by his son, Randy Edwin Roloff; his brother, Melvin Roloff; three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Anne; and his sister, Frances Ness. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501, followed by a graveside service at Masonic Memorial Park in Tumwater. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary