Edna Elizabeth (Rogge) Metzger Edna Elizabeth (Rogge) Metzger passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1921 in Seattle, WA. A celebration of life will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Olympia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 , 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Thurston County Parks & Trails at 360-867-2181, Hospice at Providence St. Peter's Foundation at 360-493-7981 and St. John's Episcopal Church (360) 352 8527. A complete obituary can be found at www.forest-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 9, 2020