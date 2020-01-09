Home

Edna Elizabeth (Rogge) Metzger

Edna Elizabeth (Rogge) Metzger Obituary
Edna Elizabeth (Rogge) Metzger Edna Elizabeth (Rogge) Metzger passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1921 in Seattle, WA. A celebration of life will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church in Olympia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 , 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Thurston County Parks & Trails at 360-867-2181, Hospice at Providence St. Peter's Foundation at 360-493-7981 and St. John's Episcopal Church (360) 352 8527. A complete obituary can be found at www.forest-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 9, 2020
