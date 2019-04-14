Edrea Marie Bye (Eddy) Edrea Marie Bye (Eddy) passed away peacefully on March 27th, 2019, with daughter Michelle and life partner Curtis Clifford by her side. Edrea was born in Bozeman, Montana, on March 23, 1949, to Mary Krall Bye and Edward Andrew Bye. Edrea is also survived by brother Edward O. Bye and his wife Susan of Poulsbo, WA. The family home on Friendly Grove Road, in what was rural Oly at that time, was rich with gardens, pets, and wildlife. Here is where Edrea's love of nature and animals was instilled. She graduated from OHS in 1967. In 1969 she married Larry (Bubba) Peterson and in 1970 gave birth to their only child, daughter Michelle Marie Peterson. They divorced in 1984. From 1977 to 2017, Edrea's homebase was a historic 1920s home on Olympia's Capitol Way where she cultivated a rich life surrounded by friends and a beautiful garden. Edrea enjoyed being a mother and infused Michelle with her fiery and passionate nature. Edrea lived life to the fullest. She was known to frequently quote Mary Oliver, "What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" Anyone who knew her would recognize Edrea's immense capacity for love, presence, and building unique and meaningful relationships. It is therefore no surprise that Edrea pursued a career helping others through social work. In fall 2017, just 2 months prior to her diagnosis with endometrial cancer, Edrea moved to Toledo, Washington, to be with Curtis, surrounded by the tranquility of the Cowlitz River Valley and the home they made together, a true love. During their too-short time together, Edrea and Curtis shared fantastic adventures, including trips to Mexico and China, and many dreams for their future. Please visit Caringbridge.com. Huge thanks to Providence hospice crew. A memorial will be held at Toledo First Baptist Church on April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. You may make a donation to Feline Friends or an animal care facility of your choice. Edrea would also be honored if you planted a flower or tree in her memory. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary