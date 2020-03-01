|
|
Edward D. Zabel Edward D. Zabel passed away peacefully of cancer with family by his side on February 14, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. He was born January 20, 1943, to Hobart D. and Annie Zabel in Seattle, Washington. Ed graduated from North Thurston High School in 1961, and University of Puget Sound in 1965. He loved his career and friendships at the Office of Financial Management and, despite early retirement, stayed in touch with many. Ed, lovingly known as "the bad Ed," was fun-loving, had a great sense of humor, and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed tennis, vacationing (especially Cabo), hiking, concerts, planning and attending reunions at North Thurston and Olympia high schools, Lakefair, car shows, and being an active part of the Olympia community. Most of all, he loved his girls and spending time with family and friends, many of whom he had since kindergarten at Lacey Elementary. He is survived by his daughters (with his wife of eight years, the late Colleen (Haag) Adams, Christine Zabel-Duncan (Tom), and Marcy Zabel-Erwin (John); three grandchildren; longtime partner, Ronni Romig; brother, Jim Zabel (Kristie); sister, Joan Swanson (Rob); and cousin, Ken "the good Ed" Zabel (Vickie). Ed will be greatly missed by all who knew him. For details of a Celebration of Life and to share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 1, 2020