Edward G. Padula Edward G. Padula, 65, passed away at home on April 19, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, his home of 51 years. He was born March 13, 1955, in Ludwigsburg, Germany. He served in the National Guard (1974-1975) in Olympia and Fort Knox, Kentucky. Eddie was a bartender in the hospitality industry by trade, and enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and being with friends. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah M. Hardie and granddaughter, Allison Hale, both of Mississippi; his son, Joseph L. Padula of California; mother, Ursula Padula of California; sisters, Gisela Flaa of Nevada and Iris Penoyer of California; and his many loving friends. He was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Padula. He will be remembered fondly and missed greatly. Go with the angels, "Fast Eddie." We love you. You will always be in our hearts. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2020