|
|
James Edward Smith (Jim) James Edward Smith (Jim) was born on January 31, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Arthur Eugene Smith and Fay Robertson. He died from prostate cancer at the age of 70 on November 19, 2019 in Centralia, Washington. James was raised in California and Washington and made his home in Olympia Washington for the greater part of his adult life. He began active duty in the Army (Viet Nam) July 8, 1969. He drove vehicles and trucks and received a National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged July 1, 1975. He held several odd jobs after his return to civilian life however his career became the love and passion for driving big rig trucks. He worked for Rainier Shows during the early part of his trucking career. He learned to operate, setup, breakdown and transport carnival ride equipment throughout the Northwest. He later bought his own truck and worked for Gordon Trucking for over 15 years. James lived a frugal, minimalist life style. He loved to read and research true and accurate history stories, particularly those about individuals who lived during the western era. His favorite author was Clive Cussler. During the last 4 years of his life, he worked for Rainier Amusements working for his former boss's son. He formed a surrogate family and great many friends with them and his favorite ride was the gas-powered Loop-O-Plane. He leaves behind several relatives in Washington, California and Arizona as well as his Rainier Amusements family and friends. He would like to be remembered as a hard worker and that he loved life.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 4, 2019