Edward "Ed" Level Edward "Ed" Level passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born in Paradise, Montana on December 4, 1919, the son of Edward E. Level and Emma Grace (Ogden) Level. He was raised in Spokane, Washington and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Ed attended the University of Washington where he earned a B.A in Political Science and was a member of the political science honor society. In 1942, Ed was drafted into the United States Army. He served in the Army Air Corps for 3 1/2 years, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. After the war, he entered the University of Washington law school, and became a member of the Washington State bar in 1949. As an attorney, Ed first worked in private practice in Chelan. He left Chelan, taking a position with the Washington State Attorney General's Office. He served as the Attorney General Office's trial chief and section chief with its Highways Section for ten years. He later served as the Civil Division chief of the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ed also worked in private practice in Olympia and Everett. In 1957, Ed married Shirley (Hedberg) Barre. Ed and Shirley were married for 61 years. Ed is survived by wife Shirley, daughters Katie Level (Karl Guntheroth), DeAnne Barre, and Meridee Marsh (Les), son John Level (Paula Geisler), eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Ed had a son, Edward, from a previous marriage, who predeceased him. Ed loved collecting northwest coast native art, travelling, and skiing. Ed's family thanks the staff at the Panorama Convalescent & Rehab Center in Lacey for taking excellent care of him. Memorials may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery AL 36104.
