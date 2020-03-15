|
Edward Louis Wack Edward Louis Wack born March 16, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Philip and Agnes (Darlene) Wack passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 82, just 10 days before his 83rd birthday. He was a graduate of Olympia High School and St. Martin's College, where he played basketball at both schools. His achievements were many and he was respected by all who knew him. He spent 37 years as an employee of Olympia Federal Savings and Loan and retired as President and CEO in 2000. He remained on the Board of Directors at Olympia Federal after his retirement for another 17 years. He dedicated 54 years of his life to the bank he loved. As an active Olympia community leader, he was past president of the following organizations: Washington Financial League, St. Peter Hospital Foundation, United Way of Thurston County, Olympia Area Chamber of Commerce, and Olympia-Yashiro Sister City Association. He spent many years on the Board of Directors of AAA of Washington and St. Martin's University Board of Trustees. He was a long-time member of the Olympia Rotary and the Elks Club. Ed's greatest love was his family, which included his wife of 28 years, Dorothy Bundy Wack; his children by his first wife, Susan Stone Wack; son John (Cheryl) Wack; daughters Jennifer (Alfonso) Lopez and Wendy (Jeff) Smith; and his step sons, William (Cheryl) Bundy and Richard (Renee') Bundy. He was grandpa to eleven cherished grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents and his beloved wife of 27 years, Susan Stone Wack, who passed away too early in life. Ed's twin brother Philip died shortly after birth as did a younger brother David. He lived life to the fullest, always rejoicing at "blue skies." He enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling, and all sports. He was a devoted Catholic who lived and loved his faith. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. A private burial service at Calvary Cemetery was held on March 12, 2020. Anyone wishing to make donations may do so to Ed's favorite charity, the St. Martin's University Foundation, or to any .
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 15, 2020