Edward R. Alverson Edward R. Alverson, 82, died with his family present on Nov. 14,2019. He was born on Sept 17, 1937, in Olympia to George and Dorothy Alverson. His sisters are Eileen [Stephen] and Laura [Jim] and Stepsister Marilyn [Jim]. He and his wife of 57 years, Louise [Whyte] made their home in Olympia. They enjoyed raising their children, Edward [Michelle] Katy [Scott], Debbie and Bill [Shannon], on a small farm in the South Bay area of Olympia, before retiring to Scott Lake. Ed has 10 grandchildren and 1.5 g.grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stepdad Dean and 2 sisters, Elaine and Katherine, who passed while they were very young. He served in the National Guard for almost 9 years. Ed retired after 34 years from the Olympia Brewery and went on to work at The Lucky Eagle Casino. Ed was very active in Local, State and National Bowling, rolling multiple 300 games and serving on the state board. He was inducted into the Olympia and Washington State Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2012. After graduating from the first class of NTHS in 1956, he volunteered for 50 years with the Athletic Department, running the clock for the basketball and football games. Ed was an avid fastpitch 3rd baseman, taking the family on many tournament weekends. He looked forward to his annual hunting trips to Eastern Washington with lifelong friends. On Friday, December 13, Noon Mass in remembrance will be at St. Michael Church, 1208 11th Ave SE, Olympia with a reception following. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Dec 14, 4-6 pm, at Aztec Lanes, 2825 Martin Way E, Olympia. Please join us for either or both. Donations may be made to: TCUSBC (Youth Bowlers) Scholarship Fund, PO Box 14221, Tumwater WA 98551 or to the .
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 8, 2019