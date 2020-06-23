Edward Stevens Sr. Edward Stevens, Sr., age 77, passed away at his home on June 21, 2020 with his family by his side. Ed was born in 1942 to Harry and Ella Stevens in Aberdeen, WA, and attended Hoquiam High School, Washington State University and St. Martins University. Ed and his wife, Andrienne, moved from Grey's Harbor to Olympia in 1968 and were long-time residents at Long Lake and had a second home at Hood Canal. Two years ago, after his wife passed away (2016), Ed moved to the Indian Summer Golf Course Community. Ed worked for the State of Washington Department of Transportation as a civil engineer then later went into private practice for many years serving as an expert witness in traffic litigation cases. Ed's work was instrumental to making our roads safer and he was passionate about his work. Ed enjoyed scuba diving, golfing, fishing, hunting, snow skiing, boating and was a connoisseur of fine food and wine. Ed traveled to many beautiful places in the world and especially loved Southern Italy. Ed is survived by his two children, Nannette Dayton and son-in-law Mike Dayton (Tierra Verde, FL) and Edward Stevens, Jr., PhD. and daughter-in-law Christa Stevens (Olympia, WA). Ed is also survived by his three grandsons, Hayden Hill (24), Blayne Hill (20), Kaiden Stevens (8), sister Judith Edwards (Richland, WA) and many nieces and nephews. Ed was a fun-loving and generous man that will be dearly missed. The family will hold a celebration of life within the next few months to assure the safety of all. If you wish to gift, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 23, 2020.