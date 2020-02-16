|
Edwin Robert Jane (Bob) Edwin Robert Jane (Bob) of Green Valley, AZ; previously Tumwater, WA passed away in Green Valley, AZ on Feb ruary 8, 2020. He leaves be hind his wife Judy Jane and his three daughters Denise Allred, Deborah Ford and Roberta Helm as well as 4 grandchildren Julie Ford- Krush, Keith Ford, Devin Boos and Brian Allred, 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jewell Plamondon. Service information at www.greenvalleymortuary.net/obits
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020