Eileen Lamar Eileen Lamar passed away October 13, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. She was a kind, loving, and adventurous soul. Eileen was born during World War II in Torquay England. She had many stories of the war and growing up in such difficult times made a lasting impression on her; Eileen never hesitated to help someone in need, was self-sufficient, and very determined. She emigrated twice during her lifetime, first to Canada and then to Washington State where she spent the remainder of her life. Wherever she went, she touched people's lives. Since her passing we have received many well wishes, condolences, and funny stories from people in the UK, Canada, and the USA. One of our favorites was about the time she took a kayak on a city bus to get where she wanted to go kayaking. Family was incredibly important to Eileen. She grew up in a large family and told stories of how she always had to share rooms, clothes, and beds with siblings. Eileen married the love of her life, Frank Lamar, creating a blended family of ten children and loved every one of them. She and Frank were married 30+ years until his passing in 2015. Eileen had an incredible way with children. We have heard from nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that she was their favorite. Eileen loved the outdoors, gardening, and food. She summited thirteen peaks in the Cascades and always kept a garden with flowers and food. Eileen never sat still for long even when visiting others she would be in the kitchen helping cook or clean or out in the garden helping to rake or pull weeds. She is survived by her sister Mary, 9 children, 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces/ nephews. Not a day goes by that we do not think of her. Eileen, we love you so much! Memorial services will be: Saturday November 23rd at 11am at Holyrood Cemetery located at 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA. Sunday November 24th at noon at the Colonial Estates club house located at 3700 14th Ave SE, Olympia, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 23, 2019