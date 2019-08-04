|
Eileen May Sells Eileen May Sells, age 99, passed away at Mason General Hospital in Shelton on July 25, 2019. She is survived by daughters Dianne Berry and Pamela Patterson, and grandchildren Jason Dodge and Johnna (Mark) Ziegler. She was preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Robinson, ex-husband John A. Sells (divorced in 1979), longtime companion Loren Stuck, and her eldest grandson, Ormond J. Dodge. Eileen was born in Seattle on September 2, 1919, to Howard Robinson, a farmer, and Bessie (Anderson) Robinson, a housekeeper. Along with older sister Phyllis, the family resided in Mason County. Eileen graduated from Irene S. Reed High School in 1937. She married John A. Sells soon after, and gave birth to daughter Dianne in 1939. Daughter Pamela followed in 1945. After several years living in Eastern WA, the Sells family returned to Shelton in the 1950's, where among other forward-thinking projects, they started their own shellfish business. Eileen not only helped manage the business, but also labored amongst the oysters, all while keeping a home and raising a family. A dedicated democrat, Eileen has always been interested in politics. She campaigned actively for JFK in the 1960's, as well as the democratic candidates for Governor, the U.S. Senate, and State Representative. She was especially proud to have lived to elect our nation's first black president, if not to elect a female president. Eileen became a government employee later in life and retired in 1981 after six years with the WA State Employment Security Department. Also in the 1980's, Eileen reconnected with former high school classmate Loren Stuck. They lived in California for a time, spent winters as snowbirds in Yuma, AZ and eventually returned permanently to WA, living in both Shelton and Olympia. They remained together as a couple until Loren's death in 2004. Eileen enjoyed reading, discussing political views, visiting with her family, and staying in touch with her many dear friends, which were so important to her. Although she spent her last years at Alpine Way in Shelton, she was grateful for her ability to live independently and on her own terms well into her 90's. She never forgot her family history and she shared the stories and memories with perfect recollection until the end of her life. She will be missed so very much. Per Eileen's wishes, there will be no memorial service, but condolences may be mailed to P.O. Box 1232, Shelton, WA 98584.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019