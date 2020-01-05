|
Eithna C Love 7/24/1926 - 11/26/2019 Eithna Winifred Coulter was born to Lily Williamson and Percival Britt Coulter at her home in Lisburn N. Ireland, the second of four children. At age 21 she left home for America and married Rene J Balot, living first in New Orleans where daughter Sheila was born in 1951, then Baton Rouge for the next 40 years. When Rene died of cancer in 1959 she knew she had to rely on her own self, learned how to drive and got a job as executive secretary at Exxon. She moved to Federal Way Wa after Sheila moved there with her family and eventually met the second love of her life, Hugh Love, a widower who not only was born in N Ireland but was attended same school as she but in a different grade! She gained two step-daughters and a step-son whom she loved, as well as their children and grandchildren. She and Hugh moved to Olympia in 1999. She loved traveling, had a lifelong passion for tennis, playing until the age of 85. Also Square dancing, playing cards, reading, going to luncheons with friends and volunteering as greeter at church and in the church office on Sunday mornings. She stayed connected weekly by Skype to her youngest sister even just a few days before passing. She enjoyed meeting new people, especially the young people who worked as servers and housekeepers at The Firs where she lived for the last year of her life. Her energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Hall (Gerald) Belfast, NI; daughter Sheila Brown (James Futterer), grandson Brien Brown, step children Anna Koloen (Sam), Jennifer Neely, and David Love and their respective children and grand children. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Rene J Balot (4/1959) and R.Hugh Love; (4/25/2002) her brother Kenneth Coulter (WWII) and sister Eleanor Clarke (4/2019). Many thanks to the wonderful people who have helped her and her immediate family the past two years, including dear friends, her First United Methodist church family, her doctors who have been so kind and caring, the wonderful staff at The Firs and the compassionate people who helped through Providence Hospice. Celebration of Life Service to be held at First United Methodist Church at 1224 Legion Way SE. on Saturday January 11 at 1:00pm in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Olympia Senior Center, Safe Place or FUMCO Helping Hurts fund.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020