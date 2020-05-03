Elaine "Cody" Fosbre Berry Elaine (Cody) Fosbre Berry, 77, of Olympia passed away on April 25th at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer and pneumonia. At Elaine's request there will be no service, but "she never met a slot machine she didn't like" so she would be smiling down if you make a donation to your local casino! For a full obituary go www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in The Olympian on May 3, 2020.