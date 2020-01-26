|
Eleanor Rose Miller June 10, 1925 December 10, 2019 Eleanor Rose Miller passed away December 10, 2019 in Olympia surrounded by most of her children. She left behind her seven children (Chris (Shari), Ray (Kitty), Lynn, Grant (Gina), Kim, Tracey, Mark (Lisa), nine grandchildren (Mara, David, Bryony, Erin, Brianna, Nick, Braden, Sarah, Evan) and nine great grandchildren (Chayse, Ashlyn, Ava, Dean, Clara, Serenity, Hazel, Ava, Alex). Eleanor, born in Illinois, was the only child of a Baptist minister. She moved to California and was one of the first female trombone players in her high school band. She loved science, math and other subjects not typically female-oriented. Eleanor attended Fresno State and earned her degree in chemistry. She met her soon-to-be husband (Chuck Miller) in her chemistry class she was his lab instructor. Eleanor and Chuck were married for 60 years before she lost him in January of 2009. All her life Eleanor was independent, generous, smart, openminded, curious and always wanted to learn and was an avid reader it didn't matter what it was, she just wanted to know and understand. She was a teacher, busy mother, ranger's partner and a computer systems analyst. She worked at Water Pollution Control, Dept of Ecology and then retired from the Dept of Employment Security in the late 1980s. She had many hobbies scuba diving, camping, traveling, pottery, rock hounding, making gem trees and jewelry, crocheting and collecting teddy bears. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for several years. One of her many amazing accomplishments was that she went ziplining on her 90th birthday! A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held in the spring. If you are interested in attending, please contact the family. From early childhood Eleanor loved animals and always had pets, mostly cats and dogs. In lieu of flowers the family would encourage a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 26, 2020