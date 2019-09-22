|
Elinor L. Vadman Elinor L. Vadman passed away September 12, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. The last three years she resided at Quality Adult Homecare, and before that at Olympics West and in a condo on the 16th fairway of Olympia Country and Golf Club. She was born May 6, 1928 to Lloyd and Caroline Rixie Spillman in Olympia. Elinor married Warren Vadman in 1948 and was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and was active in its Altar Guild and St. Mary's Guild. She was a longtime member of Dana Egbert Orthopedic Guild. Elinor enjoyed entertaining, preparing fine meals for friends and family, as well as her flower arranging. Elinor is survived by daughter, Sandra Higson, and her sons, Eric (Jen), Adam (Tiffany), and Ethan (Meredith); daughter, Mary Vadman, and her son, Michael, and daughter Angel; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; sisters, Edna Molden (Gerhart), and Eveline Fuller (John); son-in-law, Drew Higson; and Bob Prescott, her companion of 12 years. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Seattle Children's Hospital, or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 22, 2019