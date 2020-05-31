Elizabeth "Beth" Hanson Elizabeth (Beth) Hanson died May 23, 2020 at her home in the Panorama C & R in Lacey. Beth was born in Florida in 1930 and married her husband, Coriless in 1951. The young couple served as Methodist missionaries in Angola and Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) from 1958 to 1968. In 1968 they moved to Washington where Mrs. Hanson was the librarian at North Thurston High School until her retirement in 1994. Beth and Coriless spent their retirement years at Panorama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coriless in 2016. Beth was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed. Due to virus restrictions, interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army or Catholic Community Services Funds to help feed those in our community who are less fortunate.



