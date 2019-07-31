Home

Elizabeth Marie Liebelt On Wednesday July 10, 2019, Elizabeth Marie Liebelt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 86. She was born January 15, 1933 in Gann Valley, South Dakota to Leonard and Ethel Wulff. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1951. She married William Giffin on June 15, 1951 and they had three children: William (Bill), Cathy and Barbara. Her husband William passed away in 1969 and she got remarried to Duane Liebelt in 1970. Duane and Betty enjoyed traveling. They bought a fifth wheel RV and became snow birdsgoing to Arizona in the winters and spending their summers at their lot in Shelton, WA. Betty loved to craft and cook and spend time with her beloved dog Zorro. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and her daughter, Cathy. She is survived by two of her children, Bill and Barbara, her brother Junior, three step children from her second marriage, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, August 17th at Lacey Senior Center from 12:30-3:30 pm.
Published in The Olympian on July 31, 2019
