Mary Elizabeth Adams Mary Elizabeth Adams passed away March 18, 2019 at home in Olympia at the age of 66 with her husband at her side. She was born in Tacoma, WA, to Shirley (Heimel) Shoblom and William Heimel in 1952. She graduated from North Thurston High School at age 17 in 1970. Mary promptly went to work for the State of Washington until her retirement at age 48. She only took a few months off before going to work at Greater Lakes Mental Health in Lakewood. She later became employed by Behavioral Health Resources in Olympia before retiring. Mary married Dave Adams in Hawaii March 3rd, 2003. They went on many travels together including Washington DC, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Europe. Mary was predeceased by her father, William Heimel, her step-father, Paul Shoblom, her sister Sandra Curtis, her nephew, Eric Wayne Kusener, and several aunts, uncles and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Dave Adams, her mother Shirley Shoblom, her aunts Susie O'Donnel (Mike), Gerri Harden, her uncle Mike Harden, her brother Paul Michael Shoblom (Chong), sisters Linda Turner (Randy), and Cindy Soderberg (Gary), her niece Kym Halbert (Carl) and nephew Justin Crews and Mary's children, Lynzie and Joel Dugar. She also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Mary will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. She will be missed. If Mary's life touched yours, please attend a Celebration of Life in her honor which will be held at the VFW in Olympia on April 28th at 2PM. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary