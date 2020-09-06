Elizabeth Victoria Jankus 04/14/1925 08/17/2020 Betty was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Francis Xavier and Ida (Boch) Jankus. Betty was always a curious child, very bright and very independent. When she was eight years old she was gifted her an old microscope and a box full of slides. This started a lifelong curiosity about understanding there is more to everything than what the eye can see. Betty originally pursued a career as an accountant, but after a decade of working in the field and being passed over for promotion, she set her goals to another field. The Air Force was recruiting women for limited roles in 1952, Betty joined as a weather observer. She loved this challenge and after her time in the service, she used the GI Bill to complete her degree as a meteorologist. During her time in the Air Force, Betty met Charlotte Hopper, the first female meteorologist to earn a degree from University of Washington and Betty was the second female to do so at UCLA. Their paths crossed in 1962 when Betty was working at Dugway Proving Ground monitoring classified chemical and biological warfare tests. Weather conditions had to be watched carefully to ensure containment of dangerous materials. While attending UCLA, Betty used to watch the pollution form and accumulate from the roof of the School of Meteorology. At that time there were no emission standards and Betty and Charlotte both interested in pollution coined the word Smog, a combination of fog and smoke. Not many details can be shared about Betty's work as most of it was top secret at the time. However, she did study the effects of nuclear waste and worked to develop methods of forecasting these effects 10,000 year from now. The big question Betty was dealing with was how to warn whoever and whatever is here in 10,000 years of the dangers of leftover waste. Betty and Charlotte remained lifelong friends and companions, traveling all over the world together. They retired together at Panorama for many years. Betty was predeceased by her friend Charlotte Hopper and her parents. She is survived by her sister Lillian Friant of Florida and nieces Deborah Strano of Connecticut and Elizabeth Strano of Florida. Cremation arrangements were by Woodlawn Funeral Home and her burial is at the Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA.



