Ellie E. Smith
1942 - 2020
Ellie E. Smith Ellen "Ellie" (Slater) (Thornton) Smith passed away July 4, 2020, at St. Peter Hospital, Olympia, WA, with her three children by her side. Ellie was born May 22, 1942, near Concrete, ND. She is survived by her children Troy Thornton, Cherie (Steve) Robertson, Mindie (Bill) House; Grandchildren Cara (Michael) Brooke, Shaun (Carly) Knight, Caitlyn Small; 6 Great Grandkids; Brothers Duffy, Lanny, Kenny (Tina), Danny (Sue) Slater and Doug (Diane) Otto. Ellie will be greatly missed by all who knew her beautiful smile and bubbly personality! A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Published in The Olympian on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Auntie will always be remembered for her laughter and spirit. She never left the house unless she was all dolled up and looking stylish, I adored that about her. I suppose she was much like her mother, Edith, in that way. She sure loved celebrating her birthday with Family and Friends. The pure joy on her face when she opened a card with cash in it was priceless. Many people remember her time while working at O'Blarneys in Lacey, where she sold Pull Tabs. She was such a frail little lady, but worked hard on her feet with a smile on her face always. The thing I loved about Elle was that she always wanted to hear what was going on in your life and she was genuinely happy for all your accomplishments in life. Sitting around the table having coffee with her could go on for hours. I will miss my little Auntie. No more suffering now, she is with all her Mother, sisters, and the Angels. She left an imprint in my heart.
LaNae L Slater
Family
July 22, 2020
Ellie and I go way back. I loved her sense of humor, and her smile! We had fun chatting about the high school day's. Remember when Duffy, and she sang at the Tropics Ballroom. She will be missed! I live in Maryland, so haven't been in touch.
Darlene Hendershot
Friend
