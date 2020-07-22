Auntie will always be remembered for her laughter and spirit. She never left the house unless she was all dolled up and looking stylish, I adored that about her. I suppose she was much like her mother, Edith, in that way. She sure loved celebrating her birthday with Family and Friends. The pure joy on her face when she opened a card with cash in it was priceless. Many people remember her time while working at O'Blarneys in Lacey, where she sold Pull Tabs. She was such a frail little lady, but worked hard on her feet with a smile on her face always. The thing I loved about Elle was that she always wanted to hear what was going on in your life and she was genuinely happy for all your accomplishments in life. Sitting around the table having coffee with her could go on for hours. I will miss my little Auntie. No more suffering now, she is with all her Mother, sisters, and the Angels. She left an imprint in my heart.

LaNae L Slater

Family