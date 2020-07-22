Ellie E. Smith Ellen "Ellie" (Slater) (Thornton) Smith passed away July 4, 2020, at St. Peter Hospital, Olympia, WA, with her three children by her side. Ellie was born May 22, 1942, near Concrete, ND. She is survived by her children Troy Thornton, Cherie (Steve) Robertson, Mindie (Bill) House; Grandchildren Cara (Michael) Brooke, Shaun (Carly) Knight, Caitlyn Small; 6 Great Grandkids; Brothers Duffy, Lanny, Kenny (Tina), Danny (Sue) Slater and Doug (Diane) Otto. Ellie will be greatly missed by all who knew her beautiful smile and bubbly personality! A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 22, 2020.