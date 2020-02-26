Home

Lacey Baptist Chapel Moffat
6646 Pacific Ave SE
Lacey, WA 98503
(360) 456-4123
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Lacey Bible Church
1928 - 2020
Erika Colombo Erika Colombo went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 3, 2020. Erika was born October 22, 1928 in Nuremberg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Colombo. Erika is survived by her four children, Raymond (Patti), Elden (Ginger), Edward, James (Melanie), 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, sisters in law, Edna Marfori and Glenda Isaacson (William). Erika grew up in Nuremberg, Germany. It was after WWII when she met and married her husband, Ray Colombo, an American soldier. They left Germany in 1949 and made their home near relatives in Olympia. Erika worked for the North Thurston Public Schools as a cook and received an outstanding service award. After her retirement, she occupied herself taking care of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always enjoyed taking care of her garden and flowers. Erika was always an outstanding cook and almost all family gatherings were held in her home. Her church was an important part of her life. She attended regularly, served as a Deaconess, worked at Vacation Bible School, and even helped with childcare. There will be a service at Lacey Bible Church on February 29, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made by check to Lacey Bible Church, 6646 Pacific Ave., Lacey, WA 98506.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 26, 2020
