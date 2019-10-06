|
|
Ernestine Reynolds Mauerman Ernestine Reynolds Mauerman passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at age 90 with her son by her side and our love surrounding her. Born to Ralph & Maggie Norman Reynolds on June 17,1929. She was the youngest of six and attended Lacey Elementary school making friends and memories that lasted her entire life. The Great Depression shaped her tireless work ethic starting with her first real job as a carhop at the old Triple XXX Drive-In on Martin Way. After raising her children, she worked while putting herself through school to became an accountant for the State of Washington until her retirement. Her marriages to Gerald Vogel and Dale Mauerman brought her greatest creations (& challenges). Gerry Lockhart, Julie McCuiston (Mike), Susan Wood (deceased) & Bill Mauerman (Patty). We gave her six amazing grandchildren, Christi, Hope, Don, Justine, Courtney & Billy and five great grandchildren. "Enie" was a talented oil painter, creator of gorgeous wedding cakes and magical doll houses. Mom made every occasion special with her love of cooking and decorating. Though an avid collector of antiques, her most treasured collection was her large circle of family and friends & we are grateful for that tradition. Our friends knew that if they dropped in, they would be welcomed with her delicious baked goods or a hot meal. She lived her lifelong liberal values offering a helping hand to anyone in need and always favored the underdog. Mama loved a good party, so with that in mind, please save the date Saturday, June 20, 2020, 12 Noon. We want to celebrate her life and birthday with all the friends and family who meant so much to her and us at the church she loved, First Christian Church 701 Franklin St SE. Olympia WA 98501. Party will follow. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to First Christian Church Memorial Fund. Our special thanks to the staff of Mother Joseph's Care Center.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 6, 2019