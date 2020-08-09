Ethel (Crump) Philpot Ethel M. Philpot, 97, of Lacey, Washington, passed away peacefully with her family beside her on July 8, 2020 at Manor Care Rehab in Lacey, Washington. Ethel was born on April 22, 1923 in Tunstall, Staffordshire, England to William and Ethel (Tabbinor) Crump. She completed her education and then requested to work for the government to help in the World War II effort in a munitions factory. Although she was not old enough, 17, it required her father's permission; she waited all day in the government office refusing to go home until they gave her the paperwork. She was required to bring the paperwork the next morning and then went to the Royal Ordnance Factory (R.O.F.) in Radway Green, Cheshire where they manufactured small arms ammunition. Her talented work effort soon had her transferred to R.O.F. in Herefordshire where she remained working until the end of WWII. It is also where she met her future husband, Pfc. Vaughan Philpot, U.S. Army. She was brave and adventuresome having survived WWII in England and moving to Germany after her marriage to Vaughan on July 27, 1946. In 1947, aboard a small ship they crossed the Atlantic arriving in New York harbor with her first view of the Statue of Liberty. While her husband was stationed in Massachusetts she lived with his parents in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. It was there that their daughter was born in the same hospital as her dad, Mayo Memorial. Later they moved to Massachusetts. Ethel was again to use her talented skills as she worked creating transistors in a lab for C.B.S. In 1957, they moved to Seattle, Washington where her husband worked for Boeing. Ethel worked for Szabo Food Service until she began her career at The Bon Marche. A job which she loved as she was able to sell anything to anyone! Customers would specifically ask for her when making purchases, or needing assistance. Ethel and Vaughan loved to travel. They crisscrossed the United States numerous times in their motorhome visiting friends, family and Vaughan's CB buddies. Taking her first airplane ride in 1969 to see her firstborn grandson began the first of over 300,000 miles of airline travel. Prior to that she would only use the train and ships to negotiate her way back home to England for family visits. Ethel traveled as much of the world as time allowed visiting England, Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Monaco, Spain, Morocco, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Canada and numerous trips to the many islands of Hawaii. Her last trip was to England December of 2018 to spend Christmas with members of her English family. Ethel was a member of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Burien for over 60 years, working as a member of the Altar Guild and Christmas Bazaar. She was initially a member of the British War Brides Club in Renton, Washington and then joined the Daughters of the British Empire (Windermere chapter) as a member for over 60 years. She served as their chapter treasurer for many years. Her many talents included knitting, sewing, embroidery, gardening and baking. Ethel could look at a knitted garment and then create it without a pattern. Her English friends especially loved her mince tarts made from her secret recipe which is held in trust by her daughter. As a school girl in England her love was art, but WWII ended her chance to pursue that love. Even a year ago, she was still sketching in art classes at her assisted living apartment. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Vaughan (2018), her parents, William and Ethel Crump, her brothers, Fred, Harry, Bill and Joe, sisters, Doris, Ada, Elsie, Ivy and Gladys, and nephew, Alan Dale. She is survived by her great-aunt, May Hromyko, sister, Lily Bestwick and sister-in-laws, Mary Crump, Kath Crump, Marge Pfieffer, daughter, Dorn Barr, grandson, William Slosson (Amber), granddaughter, Heather Sweet (Gary), grandson, Nicholas Barr (Kelly) and great-grandsons, Jacob Slosson, Gerrick Sweet and Kellen Sweet. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews in England and the United States. She will be interred at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington alongside her husband. The family suggests donations in Ethel's name be made to the Ethel Philpot Art Scholarship at North Thurston Education Foundation, www.ntef.org
.