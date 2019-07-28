|
Eugene T. Dolan Eugene Thomas "Gene" Dolan passed away July 22, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born July 8, 1930 to Jack and Alma (Goetsch) Dolan in Tumwater, Wash. Gene served in the U.S. Navy, and was a former CEO of Heritage Bank. He is survived by his wife, Janet Dolan; sons, Steve Dolan and Mike Dolan; and daughter, Linda Ackelson and husband Larry; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. A memorial service with reception will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at South Sound Manor in Tumwater. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019