Evelyn DeEtte (Blaurock) Coyne August 3, 1936 August 7, 2020 Longtime Olympia resident Evelyn Coyne passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimers Disease. Evelyn was born in Port Angeles, Washington to David Arthur and Ethel (Hoefle) Blaurock on August 3, 1936. The family moved to Port Townsend a few years later, where she attended school, graduating from Port Townsend High School in 1954. Upon graduation, Evelyn moved to Seattle, where she attended business college. Evelyn married Jack Coyne, her husband of 64 years, on December 3, 1955 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Port Townsend, Washington. After a memorable summer spent working at Lake Crescent Lodge, they moved to Seattle, where she worked for North American Life Insurance. They ultimately moved to Olympia in 1963, where they made their home and raised their three children. As a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, she was involved in many church activities, including serving as Treasurer for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was also involved in many community organizations, including Lakefair, the Olympia-Yoshiro Sister City Organization, and the Dixieland Jazz Society. Evelyn's passion was singing; she was a Charter Member of the Olympia Chapter of Sweet Adelines for many years, singing both in the chorus and in several barbershop quartets. Her involvement in Sweet Adelines afforded her the opportunity to perform and compete both nationally and internationally, culminating in the once in a lifetime experience of singing at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Evelyn and Jack did a great deal of travelling both on their own and with her brother Bob and his wife Jeanie; they travelled extensively in Europe, Asia, and Australia, as well as in North and South America. One memorable trip was a cruise to Mexico to celebrate their 50th anniversary, accompanied by their three children and their spouses, as well as all five grandchildren. Beginning in 1973, Evelyn worked for Puget Sound Energy, starting out as an entry level customer service representative and ultimately retiring in 1991 as a manager in the Customer Service Training Department. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Bill and Bob. She is survived by her husband Jack of Olympia, son Michael (Mannie Zahn) of Olympia, daughter Joan (Bruce McDonald) of Port Townsend, and daughter Lisa Wheeler (Fred) of San Antonio Texas, as well as five beloved grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care for the compassionate care they gave Evelyn in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family consider making a donation to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Evelyn's life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial which will take place at a future date.



