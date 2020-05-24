Evelyn Mae (Goldsby) Burgess Passed away May 11, 2020, in Lacey, Wash. She was born February 12, 1926 to Frank and Eva (Blocher) Goldsby in Wenatchee, Wash. She lived in Rochester, Wash. (1993-2019) and Olympia, Wash. at Black Lake for many years. Evelyn graduated from Fife High School in 1943. In 1949, she began working for the State of Washington, retiring in 1982 from the Department of Ecology. She married Vaughn A. Burgess on July 15, 1967. They loved to travel the Northwest and beyond. Evelyn also loved gardening, reading, and most of all spending time with her family. Her favorite family gatherings were Christmas Eve and annual family picnic at Columbus Park. She is survived by her husband, Vaughn Burgess; sons, James Carr (Kristen), Arnold Wellman (Sharon), Frank De La Cerna (Kelly, and David Burgess (Keiko); daughters, Toni Bigelow, Janet Walter, Nancy McAntosh (Todd), Susan Burgess, and Mary Kim; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; son, James Burgess; sister, Rosella Darin; and brother, Stanley Goldsby. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org .
Published in The Olympian on May 24, 2020.