F. Edna Johnson Edna was born November 21, 1920 to Fred and Mable Ensign in Olympia, Washington, where she spent her childhood. After graduating from South Bay High School, she attended Seattle Pacific College (University), where she studied for a nursing career and met and married Earle William Fitch. She and Earle had four children, Earle (Lynn), Wayne (Pennie), Susan (Tom), and Bert (Jan). After her husband's death in 1957, Edna completed her education, becoming a registered nurse, and worked at Tacoma General Hospital until her retirement. She married her long time friend, Bob Johnson, and together they traveled the world to many grand places. She and Bob attended First Free Methodist Church. After Bob's death, Edna became a member of Sleater-Kinney Road Baptist Church. Edna loved her family, from the oldest child to the youngest great-great-grandchild. Her annual visit with family members to Lake Quinault Lodge for Thanksgiving week-end was a special treat. Edna went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2019. She was loved deeply by her family as the most caring and loving person they knew and the greatest mother anyone could ask for. She is greatly missed. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary