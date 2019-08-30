|
|
Florence Annabelle Mitchell Ann passed away on July 5, 2019, ultimately from congestive heart failure. She was born in Baker, Oregon on August 30, 1931. She was the youngest of nine siblings born to William and Sophia Phillips. Ann married LeRoy Elwood McKinney, which produced two children, Eldeen and Larry. After her divorce, Ann married Alan J. "Mitch" Mitchell in 1975. They retired to Olympia, Washington in 1999. Mitch passed away in 2013 and now Ann has gone to be with him. She will be terribly missed. Private family gathering. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 30, 2019