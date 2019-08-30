Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Annabelle Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Annabelle Mitchell Obituary
Florence Annabelle Mitchell Ann passed away on July 5, 2019, ultimately from congestive heart failure. She was born in Baker, Oregon on August 30, 1931. She was the youngest of nine siblings born to William and Sophia Phillips. Ann married LeRoy Elwood McKinney, which produced two children, Eldeen and Larry. After her divorce, Ann married Alan J. "Mitch" Mitchell in 1975. They retired to Olympia, Washington in 1999. Mitch passed away in 2013 and now Ann has gone to be with him. She will be terribly missed. Private family gathering. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.